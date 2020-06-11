West Virginia just elected its first openly transgender official

Ketchum, 26, was elected to the Wheeling City Council, after running on a platform addressing affordable housing and opioid addiction.

“I am incredibly grateful to get the opportunity to represent my city,” Ketchum said in a statement to CNN. “I hope that this election helps us push the needle in West Virginia so that we can fully embrace the power of culture, diversity, and representation in politics. I ran for office because I believe the job of an elected official is to reflect the values of their community in the actions of their leadership and that is why I am excited to serve.”

Ketchum has served on the board of ACLU West Virginia and is a person in Wheeling’s Human Rights Commission. She can also be the associate director of NAMI of Greater Wheeling, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.