West Virginia defensive coordinator placed on leave after player’s allegations of mistreatment

CORNELL FOOTBALL COMMIT KICKED OFF TEAM AFTER SNAPCHAT SHOWS HIM USING N-WORD

“Starting back to Spring Ball 2019 before guys started to transfer, Coach Vic has antagonized Derrek Pitts for believing in something that he didn’t believe. He would make remarks about the Bible and talk about religion in front of Derrek, making him want to question the things he believed,” Martin wrote.

The defensive again wrote: “I had my first incident with him after a mistake I made on the field that he called me retarded for doing the wrong technique.”

He added that he has members of the family who’re mentally ailing.

DOAK CAMPBELL’S GRANDSON DEFENDS GRANDFATHER AS FLORIDA STATE REVIEWS WHETHER TO RENAME FOOTBALL STADIUM

Martin then detailed a gathering from Monday through which he alleged that Koenning talked a couple of dialog he had together with his son about protests in opposition to racial injustice and police brutality.

“Coach Vic tells us about the conversation he had with his son about the rioting and protesting and his exact words were, ‘If people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police, then they shouldn’t be outside protesting,’” Martin wrote.

He concluded: “No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many different aspects but his heinous actions towards us overrules the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”

Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, launched a press release on the allegations.

OLE MISS TO RETIRE ELI MANNING’S NO. 10 JERSEY THIS UPCOMING SEASON

“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light,” Lyons mentioned. “We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”

In Martin’s assertion, he recalled having a dialog together with his highschool soccer coach John Carpenter about Koenning through which the coach allegedly advised him that Koenning has a “slave owner mentality.” Carpenter advised WV Sports Now that the dialog was not true.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown addressed the scenario in a press release.

“After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action,” Brown mentioned. “Along with Shane and his workforce, we launched an impartial investigation. I spoke with all events concerned, the protection as a unit and the workforce as a complete. I once more emphasised to our workforce that our program tradition will likely be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and constructive relationships. I careworn to our workforce and workers that we are going to be open and clear all through the University course of.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete. I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible. We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.”

Other West Virginia gamers supported Martin.

Nicktroy Fortune, Sam James and Tony Mathis have been amongst those that tweeted their assist for Martin.

Martin had 50 tackles in his freshman season for the Mountaineers.