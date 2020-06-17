‘West Side Story’ Actress Rita Moreno Outrageously Accuses Trump Of Giving People ‘Permission’ To Be Racist

The legendary actress Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her work in the 1961 classic film “West Side Story,” held nothing back as she blamed President Donald Trump for the racial tensions which have boiled over in our country in recent weeks.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week, Moreno gave her applying for grants the recent riots against racism and police brutality that have spread across our country like wildfire in recent weeks. In a move that’s anything but surprising from a longtime Hollywood star, Moreno placed the blame on Trump.

“I think this president has given permission to a big segment of the population to air their views, shall we say, or attitudes and I think that has brought out an enormous amount of racism that we were not privy to before,” the 88-year-old actress explained, according to Fox News. “It’s implicit in whatever he does and says.”

Moreno proceeded to explain this is why she plans to guide Joe Biden in the November election. However, she already is apparently making Trump the scapegoat for a lackluster presidency from Biden, even though that he hasn’t taken office yet. “He’s going to have to do so much repairing of the damage that has been done. I have this dreadful feeling he’s going to spend four years doing only that,” Moreno added. “That’s what scares the hell out of me.”

So now Trump is always to blame for the failures of a Biden presidency that may never even happen? How convenient!

It ought to be noted that of the 2 presumptive presidential candidates, Biden is the one that was recently caught saying something racist when that he said that black conservatives “ain’t black” when they consider supporting Trump over him.

The racial slur by @JoeBiden “If you aint for me, you aint black” that rocked black America against him. But shortly after, the #GeorgeFloyd saga set the entire world alight to produce people your investment disastrous Biden clanger!

An interview which hardly got any publicity outside US pic.twitter.com/XC8y3vPP01 — Potkin Azarmehr (@potkazar) June 7, 2020

Leave it to Democrats to continue to produce Trump their scapegoat for racism when their own candidate is the real racist.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

