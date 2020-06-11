West Philly’s “Grandma” recognized by National Guard for generosity during riots

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — She’s always been referred to as a good neighbor, but the PA Army National Guard has simply dubbed her, “Grand Ma.”

Shauna Robinson, 51, received a Certificate of Appreciation for her generosity during riots related to the death of George Floyd in late May.

Doing what grandmothers do most readily useful, she reached out and cared for members of the Charlie Company 1st and 111th infantry. Crabs, string beans and chicken wings were on the menu alongside an endless supply of water bottles.

“I love helping people. It’s just, it’s in my nature,” said Robinson.

However, just two months ago, she was unable to help anyone besides herself.

In mid-April, Robinson contracted COVID-19. Although her case was mild, her pre-existing asthma complications managed to get difficult to breathe.

After a one-day trip to a medical facility and a 20-day quarantine, Robinson couldn’t stand staying inside any more.

But it absolutely was not safe to go outside.

52nd street, which she calls home, was victim to riots, looting, and civil unrest during the last few days of May. As an outcome, the PA Army National Guard was called in. That’s when Robinson found a way to act on her recovery.

“She gave everyone a great warm welcoming to the city and made sure we knew she was Grandma,” said PVT Moore, a Charlie Company 1st and 111th infantry soldier via text.

“I am a Philly native so Grandma, I will be over for Thanksgiving,” said Moore.

Apart from women and men in the National Guard, Robinson may be the biological grandmother of a 2-year-old.

In a pre-COVID-19 world, she worked as a Supervisor for East Club Level for Philadelphia Eagles and a Supervisor for Starbucks at the Philadelphia International Airport. She is also a dynamic member of Kingdom Worship Center Church, whose pastor awarded her with a special mask adorned with the words, “#ServantLeader.”

It’s a calling her faith informed her to act on. “It was nothing but me being me,” she said.

