Mosquito- borne West Nile virus has actually been detected in New Hampshire for the first time this season, health authorities revealed Wednesday.>> > > Download the complimentary WMUR appA mosquito batch just recently discovered in Manchester evaluated favorable for the virus.“The best way to prevent WNV and other mosquito-transmitted infections is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellent effective against mosquitoes, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water from around the home, where mosquitoes reproduce,” Dr Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, stated.>> > > DHHS info: Mosquito- borne illnessThe virus, which can be moved to human beings through the bite of a contaminated mosquito, was first recognized in the state in 2000. Officials stated it has actually been recognized in the state each year over the last years. The last human case of West Nile virus in New Hampshire was in an adult in 2017, authorities stated.West Nile virus signs consist of flu-like health problem, fever, headache, muscle pains and tiredness. An extremely little portion of West Nile virus- contaminated individuals experience major health problem, consisting of meningitis or sleeping sickness, health authorities stated. COMMON SIGNS, IF ANY, IN CONTAMINATED HUMANSFlu-like illnessFeverHeadacheMuscle achesFatigueSymptoms of the virus usually present themselves within a week after the bite of a contaminated mosquito, though many individuals contaminated with the virus may be asymptomatic or …
Home Top Stories West Nile virus detected in New Hampshire for first time this season
