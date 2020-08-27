West Mathewson: South African conservationist killed by white lions



West Mathewson had actually understood the lionesses because they were cubs





A popular South African conservationist has actually passed away after he was whipped by 2 white lions as he was taking them for a walk.

The partner of West Mathewson, who followed in a cars and truck attempted to sidetrack the lions, however it was far too late.

He ran a popular safari lodge, Lion Tree Top Lodge, in the Limpopo province.

The lionesses have actually because been transferred to another video game lodge and are anticipated to be launched into the wild later on.

A lioness ended up being aggressive towards the other and after that turned her attention to the conservationist passionately called “Uncle West”, reports the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko from Johannesburg.

His family members have actually stated that Wednesday’s attack might have been the outcome of really rough play.

The lionesses were tranquillised following the attack and have actually been required to a threatened types centre.

Mr Mathewson is stated to have saved the lions from “canned …