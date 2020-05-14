West Indies will tour England this summer but only if 100 per cent safe, says Johnny Grave | Cricket News





England Test captain talks with West Indies skipper Jason Holder through the sequence final yr

West Indies’ participant security will not be compromised this summer, regardless of the lure of taking part in England, says WICB chief govt Johnny Grave.

The groups have been on account of contest a three-Test sequence from June but that has now been put again till no less than July – and will need to be performed behind closed doorways at bio-secure venues – because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grave advised The Cricket Show that West Indies would need a minimal of 4 weeks within the UK to organize for the primary Test – two of which could possibly be in quarantine if the squad was primarily based at a spot the place it might prepare – but that first he’d should be 100 per cent certain that travelling to England did not put any participant at pointless threat.

“We’ve had, as you can imagine, lots of conversations individually and – as of the start of this month – we started really a much wider discussion with the ECB over what a tour might look like,” mentioned Grave, speaking from lockdown in Antigua.

“Certainly, from our standpoint, it is actually simply listening to these ECB plans each from Steve Elworthy, from a logistics and venue standpoint, and professor Nick Peirce from a medical standpoint.

“So, we’re in good dialogue with the ECB and ultimately we’re waiting to hear from them and clearly they need to get UK Government approval before we can seriously contemplate a tour to the UK.”

While the United Kingdom’s dying toll from COVID-19 now tops 40,000 – the worst in Europe and the second on the planet behind the United States – the story may be very completely different within the Caribbean, where the figure is reported to be below 100.

Grave mentioned such a stark distinction would naturally make gamers suppose twice about travelling.

“I think you’re right in terms of global news – there are relatively few cases here in the Caribbean, therefore, we’re all relatively safe from a coronavirus point of view,” he mentioned.

“Just by way of sheer numbers of deaths within the UK, clearly over 30,000 individuals is a gigantic quantity but in inhabitants phrases right here within the Caribbean for people who find themselves primarily based and who’ve lived most of their lives on the smaller islands, you might be speaking about 40-50 per cent of the overall populations.

“It is a really completely different mindset right here by way of going to what’s seen as one of many eyes of the storm of this virus.

“So we’re going to have to be very, very careful that first up we take the medical advice that the ECB give us and secondly that we’re 100 per cent sure that we’re not putting any player’s health at risk before we can contemplate the tour taking place.”

While the ECB faces a spread of complicated logistical challenges referring to venue security, together with on-site testing of gamers and workers, one of many first difficulties dealing with the WICB is the way to get their gamers to England.

“At the moment there’s no regional travel between the main airlines so first up we need to think through where the pool of players would come from across the Caribbean,” defined Grave.

“We’d expect at least seven or eight countries to make up the Test squad. I don’t think commercial flying is going to be appropriate here from the medical advice that we’ve been getting so we’re looking at chartering planes within the Caribbean and then ultimately a trans-Atlantic charter to get over to England.”