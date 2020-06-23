West Indies warm-up report: Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite in the runs on day one | Cricket News





Shai Hope hit a half century on day one of the West Indies’ intra-squad warm-up game at Old Trafford

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope found form with the bat, each hitting a half century, on the opening day of the West Indies’ intra-squad warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford.

The tourists, who have combined their mandatory 14-day quarantine with an exercise camp in Manchester, separate their 25-man squad in two for the match, with Brathwaite leading a side full of first-choice batsmen against Test skipper Jason Holder, who took charge of a team heavy on bowling.

Brathwaite responded well to his temporary leadership role, as he and Hope did the majority of the batting, notching scores of 84 and 83 respectively, recalling their shared triumph in the famous run-chase to beat England at Headingley three years ago.

But following a century stand between the pair, Brathwaite’s side were bowled out for 275 as Holder’s team ended the day in inspired fashion, with a flurry of five wickets in 31 balls.

Alzarri Joseph did the damage late on, ripping out the tail to complete with figures of 4-60, while Shannon Gabriel also caught the eye, taking 3-32.

Gabriel – currently listed among West Indies’ 11 reserves for the series but who appears certain to be upgraded to the main squad – struck first on the day, with John Campbell out for a 16-ball duck when top-edging an attempted pull to Joseph at midwicket.

Brathwaite was very nearly caught at third slip off Gabriel’s next delivery but, having survived that, he ground out a dogged innings that relied on quick singles, the occasional driven boundary and a degree of patience.

Gabriel grabbed another before the lunch interval, with No 3 batsman Shamarh Brooks (17) edging one that kicked up off a length outside his off stump.

0:49 Shai Hope admits his modest Test record since his Headingley heroics against England in 2017 is a supply of frustration Shai Hope admits his modest Test record since his Headingley heroics against England in 2017 is a supply of frustration

Having reached lunch precariously placed at 54-2, Brathwaite and Hope went on to nudge the game in the batting side’s favour in the afternoon session. It took Hope 22 balls to get off the mark but once off and running that he raised the tempo with 39 off his next 45 deliveries.

Brathwaite could not match his flicks and flourishes for elegance but reached his half century in 116 balls, weathering a number of appeals as he progressed. At one stage Gabriel reacted to an unsuccessful caught behind by bellowing “Jesus Christ boy, you are dishonest!” but his wide grin told the story.

Kemar Roach got the all-important wicket before tea, carrying out a big lbw shout, by uprooting Brathwaite’s off stump.

From 176-3 at the start of the evening session, the batting side were swiftly skittled out following the crucial wicket associated with Hope, nicking off in order to Joseph, that then experienced Raymon Reifer and Anderson Phillip trapped in the slips and finished the day away by castling Chemar Holder first golf ball.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Preston McSween each acquired a wicket but Holder, nursing a small ankle niggle, did not pan.

The coronavirus problems has meant zero significant top-level cricket anyplace in the world considering that the Pakistan Super League was turn off in mid-March, but this specific three-day tune-up marks an important staging write-up before subsequent month’s ‘bio-secure’ Test collection against England.

While it was stimulating to see participants back on the playground, the look of both equally sides lining up in the West Indies’ maroon and dark blue training package – together with several using shorts and a couple putting on hooded sweatshirts in the outfield – provided an indication that these continue to be baby methods towards the real factor.

