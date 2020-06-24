West Indies warm-up report: Raymon Reifer boosts Test claims with five wickets in 11 balls | Cricket News





Raymon Reifer pressed his West Indies Test claims with five wickets in 11 balls in an interior warm-up game at Emirates Old Trafford

​​​​​​Left-armer Raymon Reifer seized his opportunity to impress with five wickets in the room of 11 balls on day two of the West Indies’ intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.

The all-rounder, who made his solitary Test appearance in New Zealand in 2017, produced an inspired spell in the afternoon as Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI took a dominant position on the side light emitting diode by Test captain Jason Holder.

Holder’s team were set fair on 95-2 when Reifer ripped their middle order out in quick time – in just a few minutes’ work that he removed Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua da Silva, Holder, Sheyne Moseley and Rahkeem Cornwall to leave the score at 111-7, before Holder’s team were dismissed for 193 in Manchester, a deficit of 82.

Brathwaite’s XI stretched their lead to 181 at stumps – John Campbell getting back together for his day-one duck with an attacking 49 in a score of 99-3.

It was Reifer who gained most from the outing, though, making up for his insufficient express pace by zeroing in on the perfect length and using his angles well.

Three of his victims nicked to slide or gully – Bonner, Da Silva and Moseley all feeling for contact in the channel – while Cornwall hacked unimpressively to mid-on to seal the five-for.

Rahkeem Cornwall (left) and captain Jason Holder (right) were two of Reifer’s victims in Manchester

But in terms of advancing his outside possibility of an appearance in the series opener against England on July 8, the highest scalp might have been Holder, pinned lbw for a golden duck.

Reifer does not have the pace or hostility to fit the likes of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel or Alzarri Joseph who all caught a person’s eye on day one, but he found the perfect fifth-stump line to help make the ball talk.

Jamaican Marquino Mindley found three wickets on day two at Emirates Old Trafford

Reifer finished with 5-60 as Kyle Mayers added a bright 45 to create the arrears into double figures. He was last man out to Marquino Mindley, who finished with three wickets.

Mindley had early in the day uprooted Jermaine Blackwood’s middle stump because the Jamaican batsman auditioned unsuccessfully as a top-order rival for Campbell after being invited to open the batting.

It was two of West Indies’ standbys who did the majority of the scoring for Holder’s team – Moseley eking out 40 and Sunil Ambris riding his luck on his way to an unconvincing 52.

Sunil Ambris was the sole man on the day to score a half-century

Campbell and Brathwaite came back to the crease for the evening session and raced with their 50 stand in just 7.4 overs – Gabriel taking the brunt of the pain with 38 off his first four overs.

Campbell was not always secure, and was dropped at mid-off on 29, but moved within a single of his half-century before Alzarri Joseph set him up lbw.

Joseph bowled an excellent spell late on, winning another lbw when that he went full and right to Shai Hope, who was dropped on nought and gone for two.

Holder declined to bowl himself for the second day in a row, inviting further questions over the niggling ankle injury he has been working his way back from.

