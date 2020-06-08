West Indies squad flying to Manchester ahead of three-Test series against England | Cricket News







The West Indies cricket team will fly to the united kingdom on Monday night, following the entire squad and coaching staff tested negative for COVID-19.

Having assembled in Antigua, the squad will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight funded by the ECB.

On arrival in the united kingdom, they’ll quarantine for three weeks at Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, where they will prepare for a three-test series against England.

Jason Holder will lead the West Indies on the summer tour of England

The series will undoubtedly be played in today’s world at ‘bio-secure grounds’, beginning with Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on July 8.

The series will switch to Emirates Old Trafford for the final two games of the series, from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

Players will undergo further coronavirus testing at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, with the outcomes expected two days later.

Any player or member of staff who tests positive would then need to self-isolate at Emirates Old Trafford.

England vs West Indies fixtures

July 8 – first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Emirates Old Trafford