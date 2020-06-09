West Indies squad depart for Manchester ahead of three-Test series against England | Cricket News







The West Indies cricket group has departed to the UK for a three-Test tour of England, after your entire squad and training workers examined adverse for COVID-19.

Having assembled in Antigua, the squad departed for Manchester on a chartered flight funded by the ECB, which is because of arrive on Tuesday morning.

On arrival within the UK, the touring get together can be examined for coronavirus once more, with the outcomes anticipated two days later, and they are going to be based mostly at Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket floor for quarantine and coaching for three weeks.

Any participant or member of workers who assessments optimistic would then must self-isolate at Emirates Old Trafford.

Jason Holder will lead the West Indies on their summer time tour of England

The series can be performed behind closed doorways at ‘bio-secure grounds’, beginning with Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on July 8.

This means motion round venues throughout the seven-week tour can be restricted, with reserve gamers available because the squad prepares for the series.

The series will then swap to Emirates Old Trafford for the ultimate two video games of the series, from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

“This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series,” West Indies captain Jason Holder stated.

“A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game.

“I’m completely satisfied for the assist and well-wishes now we have been receiving from our loyal and devoted followers as soon as it was confirmed the tour would go-ahead. This has been a supply of nice inspiration.”

England vs West Indies fixtures

July 8 – first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Emirates Old Trafford