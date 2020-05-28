West Indies set to approve three-Test England tour starting in July | Cricket News





The three-Test collection is due to start in July

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to approve proposals for a three-Test collection towards England starting in July.

The plan, which stays topic to authorities approval, would see worldwide cricket performed behind closed doorways at ‘bio-secure’ venues.

“We are increasingly confident that their plan is very robust and will meet UK Government requirements,” CWI chief government, Jonny Grave, advised Sky Sports News.

“We think we are in the final stages. We have a call on Thursday with our Board of Directors. Based on the information we have now, our medical practitioners are saying it is safe.

“Therefore we would hope in the next few days we can be contemplating a Test series starting as early as July.”

The plan will see the West Indies squad fly a chartered flight, funded by the ECB, out of Antigua. On arrival into the UK, the squad will quarantine for 14 days – doubtlessly at Old Trafford’s Hilton lodge.

The West Indies group may doubtlessly keep on the Old Trafford lodge

The first Test may start as early as July eight at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl.

During the collection, gamers can be confined to the ‘bio-secure’ grounds – probably to be Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl – and examined commonly for coronavirus

The grounds can be divided into zones separating gamers, officers, floor workers and the media.

The Ageas Bowl is one other bio-secure floor

Grave says the West Indies gamers are blissful to journey and play below these restrictions.

“They rely on the information provided by the experts. The way that the ECB will be managing the bio-secure environment means they will be very, very safe indeed,” mentioned Grave.

“It was only on that basis that we even contemplated the tour. Our No 1 aim was player safety and security. Once we’ve ticked that box it will be down to ensuring we can get the logistics in place. Where we stand at the moment – we are in a good position.”