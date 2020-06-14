West Indies seamer Kemar Roach says there will be ‘no friendships’ with England’s Jofra Archer | Cricket News





Kemar Roach says there will be ‘no friendships’ with England’s Jofra Archer during West Indies’ tour

West Indies’ Kemar Roach says there will be “no friendships” with Barbados-born seamer Jofra Archer through the three-Test series in England.

England quick Archer played against West Indies during the 2019 Cricket World Cup but is yet to play a Test against them, something that is placed to change in this summer’s behind-closed-doors series.

Roach, also from Barbados, says Archer has been doing a “fantastic job” in his international career so far but insists there will be no niceties when the Test series starts at The Ageas Bowl on July 8.

“Jofra made his decision and he’s done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series,” said Roach, who’s seven wickets away from 200 in Test cricket.

Archer was born in Barbados but qualified for England in early 2019

“It’s all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise an idea for our batsmen to counter him and I’m looking towards that battle.

“I saw him as a young child in domestic cricket home in Barbados and always thought that he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do.

“I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around.”

Roach acquired 18 scalps at 13.88 as West Indies beat England 2-1 in the home in early 2019 to regain the Wisden Trophy, with his figures of 5-17 helping skittle the tourists just for 77 in Barbados.

Roach trains at Emirates Old Trafford (Pic: Cricket West Indies)

The paceman is confident the side can successfully defend that crown in a spot he has labelled a “fast-bowling paradise”.

“It’s different conditions to the Caribbean and the ball will do a bit more here,” added Roach.

“We saw what happened in the Caribbean and that’s pretty fresh inside our minds. If we can get stuck in to the batsmen we will have a great potential for defeating England.

“Our plan was always to create it tough for the English batsmen and we did that fantastically. We want to execute that again now and I do not see why maybe not.

“I’m proud of the team for what we did then but we’ve moved on now. It’s all about taking the Wisden Trophy back to the Caribbean.”