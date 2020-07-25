West Indies’ Kemar Roach can go on to take 300 Test wickets, says Courtney Walsh | Cricket News



















0:43



Kemar Roach ended up being the very first West Indian to 200 Test wickets considering that Sir Curtly Ambrose in 1994 when he required Chris Woakes to slice onto his stumps

Kemar Roach ended up being the very first West Indian to 200 Test wickets considering that Sir Curtly Ambrose in 1994 when he required Chris Woakes to slice onto his stumps

Courtney Walsh says Kemar Roach can taking 300 Test wickets after the West Indies seamer passed 200 on day 2 of the 3rd #raisethebat Test versus England.

Roach ended up being the very first fast from the Caribbean to gather 200 Test scalps considering that Sir Curtly Ambrose in 1994 when he required Chris Woakes to slice onto his stumps in Manchester.

England vs W Indies Live on

Speaking on the The Cricket Debate, previous West Indies paceman Walsh – who bagged 519 Test wickets – stated of Roach: “It is a remarkable accomplishment for him to arrive.

“It reveals effort and devotion settles. I believe he is fit enough to get to 250 and even 300.

“Just listed below him is the famous Wes Hall – he was the daddy, the leader of the pack. When I began they called him ‘The Chief’ due to the fact that he was primary wicket-taker.

“So it is a tremendous list for Roach to be on and he must be feeling chuffed.”

It was a heartfelt sensation, I’ve strove to get to this phase. I base my profession on turning points – 200 is checked off now. Let’s see what 250 appears like, let’s see what 300 appears like. Kemar Roach

Walsh’s fellow Cricket Debate visitors, previous England stars Alec Stewart and Dominic Cork, likewise hailed Roach, who has actually now taken 201 Test wickets at approximately 27.34

Stewart stated: “Forty-two per cent of his wickets are top three batsmen, which I understand is the highest percentage of West Indies bowlers with 150 wickets or more. So he is a real new-ball strike bowler.”

Cork included: “When he initially bet West Indies he was a fast, aggressive bowler, now I see him understanding what his strategies are.

“He can sit in and give nothing away and then crank it up, like Ambrose and Walsh used to do. He has evolved as a fast bowler and will get better and better.”

Roach took 4 wickets in England’s very first innings in the 3rd #raisethebat Test

When asked why it has actually taken West Indies 26 years for another bowler to pass 200 Test wickets, Walsh stated: “I was a bit shocked when I saw the stat as I didn’t understand Curtly was the last.

“We have had some injuries to guys like Jerome Taylor and Fidel Edwards, so guys weren’t able to play for as long as they wanted.”

Roach completed with figures of 4-72 in England’s 369 all out, after dismissing Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in addition to Woakes.

However, West Indies then dropped to 137 -6 by stumps to path by 232 runs as England battled control of the video game.

Watch day 3 of the series-deciding 3rd #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30 am on Sunday.