West Indies ‘increasingly confident’ England tour will take place | Cricket News





West Indies are ‘more and more assured’ their tour of England will take place

West Indies are “increasingly confident” their three-Test tour of England will take place this summer time, says CEO Johnny Grave.

Members of Jason Holder’s Test workforce returned to coaching in small teams in Barbados on Monday forward of proposed behind-closed-doors Tests in bio-secure environments in England in July.

West Indies had been initially scheduled to play England in June however these video games had been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Grave mentioned of dialogue with the England and Wales Cricket Board: “Based on the data we have now for the time being, everyone seems to be getting more and more assured that the tour will occur in some unspecified time in the future this summer time.

England Test captain Joe Root talks with Windies skipper Jason Holder throughout the sequence within the Caribbean final 12 months

“We are within the closing levels of discussions with the ECB and we count on to listen to from them shortly as soon as their bio-secure plans have UK Government and ECB Board help.

“Our subsequent Board of Directors Teleconference is on May 28 and if the tour has to take place as at present deliberate we would want to have their approval and help by then in an effort to get the constitution flight logistics in place and choose the gamers.

“It’s great news that the players are now able to begin their cricket training, having been restricted to fitness and conditioning work at home for the past few weeks, as we begin to prepare for defending the Wisden Trophy.”

Captain Holder was joined by the likes of Shai Hope, Kemar Roach and Kraigg Brathwaite at behind-closed-doors coaching at Kensington Oval, with different gamers throughout the area poised to renew coaching this week.

Holder is certainly one of plenty of West Indies gamers to return to coaching

West Indies at present maintain The Wisden Trophy having overwhelmed England 2-1 at residence in a Test sequence in early 2019.

Trinidadian quick bowler Shannon Gabriel – who has not performed for West Indies since September following knee surgical procedure – says he hopes to return for the England tour.

“I’m taking my body back into it easy, taking it one day at a time and not trying to push too hard. It’s still a long while before the first Test in England and by that time I’m sure I’ll be fit and ready,” Gabriel instructed i955FM.

“Plenty of the guys haven’t been playing any cricket, so it is going to take us a while to get back there. On the positive side, you’re still getting the opportunity to play cricket and represent your country so that in itself should be enough motivation.”