West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes dies aged 95 | Cricket News







West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes has died aged 95.

Born in Barbados, Weekes was one of the finest batsmen the West Indies ever produced, finishing having an average of 58.61 from his 48 Tests.

Our hearts are heavy once we mourn the increased loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences venture out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

Along with Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, Weekes was known as among the ‘Three W’s’ who famously helped the West Indies to a historic Test series win in England.

He retired from Tests in 1958 and went on to work as a coach and an ICC match referee.

