West Indies entertaining themselves with ‘explosive’ dominoes games | Cricket News





West Indies captain Jason Holder and assistant coach Roddy Estwick get to England

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons says captain Jason Holder is at the forefront as the team try to entertain themselves during quarantine at Old Trafford.

A 25-man squad landed in Manchester on Tuesday before next month’s Test series against England, heading right to Lancashire’s ground where they’re combining an exercise camp with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

A normal tour of England would involve a variety of cities and restaurants but, by training and staying on-site in a ‘bio-secure’ bubble for the duration of the trip, the West Indies are facing an unusual pair of problems for a touring side.

“The biggest challenge is boredom,” said Simmons.

“We all have locked down for several months whichever part of the world we’ve been in.

“Boredom is something we have to monitor.

“We have to ensure practice is entertaining and the down-time is entertaining too.

“There’s always dominoes – as you can imagine, if you have been to the Caribbean, that’s a highly explosive form of entertainment.

“We’ve been playing games in a games room, we now have a golf simulation centre, we have cards, a few things the people are enjoying.

“We have some characters, including the captain Jason Holder, who keeps everything lively.”

Jason Holder will undoubtedly be leading the West Indies’ defence of the Wisden Trophy against England

Simmons, who played 26 Tests and 143 ODIs between 1988 and 1997, has been watching highlights of the West Indies side who have been the world’s best team in the 1980s, and hopes their exploits can motivate the existing generation.

He said: “We’re wanting to bring that back, get younger guys to understand where we’ve originate from in terms of being top of the world for so very long.

“Last week I saw the Lord’s Test (from 1984) where Gordon Greenidge scored a double century on the last day.

“Sometimes when you know the whole West Indies saga is originating from it gives you more impetus to be pushing forward to get the team right back on top.

“It’s something we are trying to do back home as much as possible.”