West Indies cricket team arrives at Old Trafford for two-week quarantine

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester for of their three-Test tour of England.

Every member of the 39-strong touring celebration, together with 25 gamers, examined adverse for Covid-19 earlier than they set off on a constitution flight to Manchester Airport.

They have been every resulting from be examined once more at their new base at Emirates Old Trafford, the place they are going to reside and practice in a ‘bio-secure’ surroundings for the overwhelming majority of their seven-week keep.

A West Indies Cricket assertion mentioned: “The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so a group of reserve players will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.”

The first Test will happen at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July eight earlier than, in a departure from custom, two Tests are performed at one venue: Old Trafford.

Captain Jason Holder informed the West Indies Cricket web site: “This is a big step ahead in cricket and in sports activities typically as we journey over to England for this collection.

“So much has gone into the preparations for what might be a brand new part within the sport.

“I’m happy for the support and well-wishes we have been receiving from our loyal and dedicated fans once it was confirmed the tour would go ahead. This has been a source of great inspiration.”