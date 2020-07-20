West Indies captain Jason Holder wants more ‘grit’ from his team after England loss | Cricket News





Jason Holder needed more grit and determination after West Indies’ loss at Emirates Old Trafford

Jason Holder has called for more grit and determination from the West Indies to see out tough spells after defeat in the second Test to England.

Joe Root’s side completed a 113-run victory late on day five at Emirates Old Trafford and Holder pointed to a spell on the evening of day four as an important factor in the loss.

West Indies avoided the follow on but lost 6-45 after England took the second new ball, allowing the hosts the time to create a commanding lead whilst still being have 85 overs to bowl the visitors on the final day.

“It’s disappointing to lose a Test match,” Holder said. “I think England played a really good cricket game, obviously light emitting diode by Stokesy’s performances but yesterday’s period with the next new ball really why don’t we down.

“I thought if we could battle to the end of the day, we could have stretched the game a bit deeper and probably given ourselves a chance to win. But that period yesterday evening let us down.”

Asked perhaps the collapse was a result of good bowling or poor batting, Holder suggested it was a variety of the two.

“You need to give credit where credit is due, the England bowlers really challenged our batters and stuck to their task and held their lines and lengths pretty consistently,” that he added.

“Too a number of our batters got caught on the crease, something that we’ve really surely got to pay slightly more awareness of. On a surface similar to this you’ve really got to commit forward or back and into a position to make a wise decision over whether to play or leave.

“I think for the short term we’ve just got to comprehend the scenarios a little bit better.

“English bowlers often bowl some long spells and we fight through pretty decent periods in the game but maybe (we need) slightly more grit, a little bit more determination to have through a couple of challenging spells.

“More or less when we’ve found ourselves in challenging spells, we’ve succumbed to it, probably at the end of a really good spell. It is more or less sticking to your game plan, trusting your defence a little bit longer and getting through those spells.”

England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1

England’s win means the three-match #raisethebat series is level at 1-1, setting up a decider, also at Emirates Old Trafford.

The West Indies hold the Wisden Trophy after victory in the Caribbean last year that means a pull would be sufficient for them to keep and Holder expects his team to end up fighting within the third Test.

“We’re here to fight, I’m sure the guys are really feeling this loss and we can go into this last game and give it our all,” the 28-year-old all-rounder stated.

“I guess a few things to ponder over the next couple days and hopefully we can put it right.”

