West Indies captain Jason Holder revels in ‘best day’ in Tests during win over England | Cricket News





Jason Holder was there at the end as West Indies completed a famous win

West Indies captain Jason Holder praised his side after victory over England and said day four at The Ageas Bowl was his best in Test cricket.

The tourists, led with a superb 95 from Jermaine Blackwood, sealed a famous four-wicket win after tea on the ultimate day in Southampton however it was the last day that a lot of pleased Holder.

With England seemingly well placed to create an insurmountable lead, the Windies rallied and took 5-30 late in the afternoon to set up the last-day victory.

“It is right up there with the best victories we’ve had as a group,” Holder said at the post-match presentation. “To me, yesterday was probably the most useful day I’ve had in Test cricket.

Shannon Gabriel bowled superbly as the tourists took 5-30 late on day four

“It was a hard, long toil and the bowlers really put it in. Every time I asked a bowler to come up and give a spell, they came up trumps and gave a massive effort. Credit must be given to everyone yesterday, it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket and we really reaped the rewards at the end.”

Asked how he galvanised his bowlers at the end of such a difficult day, with man-of-the-match Shannon Gabriel, in particular, seemingly feeling the results of a hardcore day in the field, Holder referenced his team’s mental strength.

“It is just willpower; we knew what was at stake,” he added. “We knew how crucial yesterday evening was, especially. We knew we had 98 overs to bowl in the day also it was quite lucky that people could go until seven o’clock.

England vs W Indies Live on

“I was just doing it punctually. Myself and I think it had been Alzarri (Joseph), we were going to bowl until half six and the other two (Gabriel and Kemar Roach) would return and finish after we took the second new ball.

“It was just will power, we knew if we got the wickets yesterday evening it could make it easier and we’re able to push for the win today. Had England batted out yesterday in a more commanding position then it could have been a lot more difficult to push for a win.

“Credit to our bowlers again, every single time I asked the bowlers to come and give an effort, they ran in and gave everything on a very flat pitch.”

Holder’s six wickets in the initial innings of the match set the Windies on the way to victory

West Indies completed the job with the ball on Sunday morning and were left needing 200 to win. They were in trouble at 27-3 with opener John Campbell having retired hurt, but Blackwood’s fine knock took them to within touching distance of victory.

“Outstanding innings and I was just as disappointed as he was when he got out,” Holder said. “But I guess this is the way that he plays.

“One thing Jermaine is never shy of is effort, he is fearless which is something I will always tolerate. He’s some guy that can cross a few but with these type of cricketers you could expect big moments and I assume today was his big moment.”

Watch day one of the 2nd #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Thursday.