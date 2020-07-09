West Indies captain Jason Holder felt Michael Holding’s words on systemic racism ‘in my veins’ | Cricket News



















West Indies captain Jason Holder says Michael Holding’s passionate words about longstanding racism had a massive impact on him and hopes they are able to bring about “systemic equality”.

Sky Cricket pundit and former West Indies seamer Holding spoke about institutionalised racism in Sky’s Black Cricketers Matter programme, before powerfully dissecting how racial “brainwashing” has resulted in some black people growing up feeling “lesser” citizens.

Michael Holding says education is vital to eradicating the issue of racism and making certain this becomes a moment of genuine change in society.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket during day two of the first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies, Holder said: “I saw the interview with Mikey and I felt in my veins.

“It was powerful, he hit the nail on the top and was spot on. Credit should be given to him and I do want to thank him personally for that.

“Hopefully the message that he sent out can be seen by all so people can comprehend and we get the systemic equality we have been looking for.

“There is a bigger picture than sport sometimes and we need to have a level playing field for everyone. It’s for us to come together a lot more – to educate ourselves and try to solve issues that we have.”

Ebony Rainford-Brent says she sometimes questioned why she remained in cricket after being subjected to racist comments all through her career in the game.

After listening to Holder’s words, Holding said to the West Indies skipper: “I don’t think you will need to thank me, Jason – you guys need certainly to take the baton and keep on running with it.

“You have a lot of years ahead of you – not merely in the game. It’s about life and teaching people around you.

“When you finish sport, you still have to go back into society. Outside of the sporting arenas, that’s where we need equality.”

West Indies and England both took a knee ahead of day one of the Test match to guide the Black Lives Matter movement, with Holder saying the joint message showed cricket is united.

West Indies and England players took the knee before day among the first #raisethebat Test at The Ageas Bowl

“It meant the world to me. The support from everyone, understanding the moment and the occasion. To see both teams come together in the way they did sent a really strong message,” that he added.

“I saw a few Aussies on social media marketing last night posting the same pic with every one on their knee also it shows the cricket world is unified, [although], I do believe we could come a lot closer, do a much more for cricket in general.

“It’s for us to come together a lot more.”