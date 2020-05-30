West Indies agree to tour England ‘in principle’ with coronavirus measures in place | Cricket News





England Test captain Joe Root talks with Windies skipper Jason Holder through the Test sequence between the groups final 12 months

West Indies have agreed “in principle” to play their three-Test sequence towards England in July.

The West Indies are due to fly out to England on June 8, with three Test matches at venues to be confirmed the next month, a sequence rescheduled from its authentic June four begin date.

The vacationers will isolate in a bio-secure setting after arriving in England and the sequence could be performed behind closed doorways with gamers screened often for coronavirus all through the length of their keep.

CWI’s administration is in the method of searching for to put the entire approvals and logistics in place throughout the Caribbean.

This consists of searching for permission from governments to facilitate the motion of gamers and assist employees, utilizing personal constitution planes and conducting medical screenings and particular person coronavirus testing for all members of the touring occasion.

England are additionally scheduled to play Pakistan, Ireland and Australia throughout pink and white-ball cricket this summer time and on Friday chosen 14 uncapped gamers in a 55-man back-to-training group to step up plans for these matches.

England need ICC to enable coronavirus substitutes

The ECB is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about permitting coronavirus participant substitutions in its upcoming deliberate Test sequence towards West Indies and Pakistan.

The West Indies Test sequence could be performed behind closed doorways

ECB director of occasions Steve Elworthy hopes an settlement can be reached in time for the sequence towards the West Indies, which is due to begin in July.

The ICC at present solely permits a participant to get replaced throughout a match due to concussion. Under the proposed change, a late substitution would even be allowed on coronavirus grounds. Media reviews didn’t specify how the process would work, together with whether or not it could contain testing gamers.

“I know there are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a Covid-19 replacement,” Elworthy mentioned. “That still needs to be agreed.”

“This is specifically for test cricket, and we would hope that would be in place well before the test series starts in July.”