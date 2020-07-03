West Ham under investigation by FIFA over Sebastien Haller transfer | Football News





Sebastien Haller moved to West Ham from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summertime

FIFA are investigating a declare by Eintracht Frankfurt in opposition to West Ham regarding the transfer of Sebastien Haller.

The German membership have lodged a grievance with FIFA that they haven’t acquired a sum of £5.4m from the Hammers as a part of the deal for the French striker.

In an announcement, FIFA mentioned: “We can confirm that we have received a claim from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt against English club West Ham United. The matter is still being investigated and consequently we cannot provide any further comments.”

Sources at West Ham insist the delay took place after a problem between the 2 golf equipment and the cost is within the strategy of being handled.

The membership is not going to remark formally on the problem as it’s deemed commercially confidential.