West Ham sign Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague on four-year deal | Football News

West Ham supervisor David Moyes applauds midfielder Tomas Soucek after he signed up with the club on a long-term deal

West Ham have actually validated Tomas Soucek has actually signed up with the club on a long-term deal and signed a four-year agreement.

The Czech Republic global midfielder has actually impressed because reaching the London Stadium in January on loan from Slavia Prague.

West Ham held a choice which enabled them to sign Soucek completely for a charge of ₤15 m as long as they prevented transfer from the PremierLeague That is on top of a ₤ 4m loan charge Slavia have actually currently gotten.

The Hammers moved rapidly to sign Soucek after protecting their Premier League status with a 1-1 draw versus Manchester United on Wednesday and Hammers employer David Moyes is happy to have the 25- year-old’s future arranged.

Highlights from Manchester United's draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Moyes informed Sky Sports News: “I have actually constantly thought it would be a long-term deal due to the fact that I understood it underwent us remaining in the Premier League and I constantly felt that we would be a Premier League club so I never ever actually had any excellent fret about Thomas.

“The greatest issue was how well and how rapidly he might suit the PremierLeague I believe all the other things linked to him were great – he might score, he might run, he was a great footballer. So it was more to see how he would suit.

” I was constantly positive he would be here with us. But I am thankful to get it out of the method due to the fact that I’ve been asked the concern a couple of times.

“Obviously, we are glad he is going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come.”

Soucek has actually scored 3 objectives in 12 Premier League looks for West Ham up until now this season.

Moyes is pleased with how he has actually suited along with Declan Rice and Mark Noble in West Ham’s midfield.

“The best thing about him is he is a terrific lad. He has got very good physical capabilities,” Moyes included.

“He has actually scored some actually essential objectives for us. He scored versus Chelsea and he scored versus Watford so he has actually got us some actually essential objectives just recently and perhaps might have scored a couple more also.

“When we came in in January, we were talking about needing another midfield player. I thought we needed somebody else who could help Declan and Mark Noble. I have to say, I think Thomas has been a really good fit.”