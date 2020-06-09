West Ham: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart | Football News





Will West Ham be celebrating Premier League survival on the finish of the season?

The Premier League is again – however what form are West Ham in? Fixtures, injury latest, the supervisor’s view and extra…

Ahead of the highest flight’s huge return this month, we run the rule over David Moyes’ aspect, from fixtures to health and extra…

Who have they bought left to play?

West Ham must hit the bottom working as quickly because the Premier League begins, with three extraordinarily robust video games arising – all of which you’ll watch on Sky Sports.

The Hammers’ combat for Premier League survival resumes with a house recreation towards Wolves on Saturday June 20, adopted by London derbies with Tottenham (away on Tuesday, June 23) and Chelsea (at house on Wednesday July 1).

But then comes a batch of video games which is able to doubtlessly resolve West Ham’s destiny. Can they decide up very important factors towards Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich and Watford?

Moyes will likely be nicely conscious West Ham’s battle towards the drop might go proper all the way down to the ultimate day and their closing two video games towards Manchester United – a fixture well-known for his or her Carlos Tevez-inspired survival in 2007 – after which at house to relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

West Ham’s confirmed Premier League restart dates

Saturday, June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-off: 5.30pm; reside on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Tottenham vs West Ham

Kick-off: 8.15pm; reside on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 1

West Ham v Chelsea

Kick-off: 8.15pm; reside on Sky Sports

West Ham’s fixtures: Dates and occasions to be confirmed

Newcastle vs West Ham

West Ham vs Burnley

Norwich vs West Ham

West Ham vs Watford

Manchester United vs West Ham

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Where can they end?

With 9 video games remaining, West Ham are 16th within the desk however nervously wanting over their shoulder on the drop zone beneath them, as solely objective distinction is conserving them above the road proper now.

Along with Watford in 17th and Bournemouth in 18th, West Ham are on 27 factors from their 29 video games – and know second-bottom Aston Villa would leap-frog them ought to they win their recreation in hand towards Sheffield United on Wednesday June 17.

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated each doable consequence from the remaining 92 video games and calculated every membership’s vary of doable closing league positions – along with chances for every standing.

This modelling means that West Ham are almost certainly to finish the season in 16th however there are fantastic margins on the backside of the desk and Moyes’ males have little room for errors…

Any different commitments?

West Ham’s sole focus is now on the Premier League after a season to neglect within the cups. While a third-round Carabao Cup exit to Oxford United earlier within the season was extraordinarily poor, the efficiency within the FA Cup fourth-round exit to a much-changed West Brom was additionally a humbling expertise. The precedence is obvious: Premier League survival.

Is everybody match and out there?

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere in motion

West Ham supporters have been boosted by information round two key gamers in early June, with Tomas Soucek extending his mortgage deal from Slavia Prague till the tip of the season and hypothesis that Jack Wilshere might be match to play within the first recreation again towards Wolves.

Soucek, the Czech Footballer of the Year, has impressed in his 4 appearances for West Ham since becoming a member of the membership in January and Moyes will likely be seeking to the midfielder to play a key function throughout the run-in.

And might he be joined within the centre of the park by Wilshere? The former Arsenal and England man has been sidelined since October however Football.London report he’s now totally match and able to add to his 14 league appearances for West Ham…

What kind have been they in earlier than the break?

West Ham are in actual hazard of relegation due to an actual hunch in kind for the reason that flip of the 12 months. A New Year’s Day thrashing of Bournemouth in Moyes’ first recreation in cost promised higher days ahead however when West Ham lastly landed their second win of the supervisor’s reign it was the ultimate day of February.

That 3-1 win over Southampton was an important three factors to maintain the Hammers’ heads above water, after they’d blown a 3-1 lead over Brighton of their earlier house recreation.

But their final outing was a spirited 1-Zero defeat at Arsenal which left them with simply 4 factors from their most up-to-date seven video games.

The betting: Can West Ham keep up?

West Ham to be relegated – 15/8 with Sky Bet

West Ham to stay up – 4/11 with Sky Bet

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

2:49 Here’s a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season up to now…. and there is not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season up to now…. and there is not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Sky Sports will present 64 reside Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely reside on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will likely be out there on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be half of the return of reside sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season will likely be out there from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.