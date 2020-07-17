West Ham have Michail Antonio contract option, says David Moyes | Football News





In-form Michail Antonio has scored six goals considering that the restart

Michail Antonio is set to stay at West Ham beyond 2021 after boss David Moyes unveiled the club can trigger a one-year extension to his current deal.

Fan-favourite Antonio is once more expected to lead the line for the Hammers within their Friday Night Football relegation showdown with Watford, survive Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Antonio is coming up to five years as a West Ham player following his 2015 move from Nottingham Forest and was widely considered to have entered the final 12 months of his contract at the London Stadium.

But Moyes is confident the club are in a powerful position to dictate Antonio’s future.

Moyes told Sky Sports News: “He’s got per year to go [on his present contract] and, as far as I know, he has got a built-in extension, so I don’t believe there is any real panic [about Antonio’s future].”

Antonio is the most in-form player in the Premier League according to the latest Power Rankings, having netted six goals since the restart, including all in West Ham’s emphatic win over Norwich last week-end.

Four points from their final three matches will now ensure West Ham retain their Premier League status next season. Moyes says Antonio has been instrumental in their bid to avoid the drop but says the team all together have been magnificent in the battle to avoid relegation.

“I don’t think it will be Michy who saves it. If we stay in the Premier League it will be because of the team’s performance, and I think it will be the attitude of all the players.” Moyes said.

“The players have been bang at it since I came in, in January. We have been desperate to win all of the games. The players have done an excellent job.

“But we have needed to step up and score goals, and thankfully, Michail Antonio has come up to the mark and got some goals. Hopefully that continues in the remaining three games.”

West Ham vs Watford team news

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns before Friday’s clash with fellow relegation battlers Watford at the London Stadium. Midfielder Robert Snodgrass, yet to feature considering that the season restart because of a straight back problem, has been training but it looks unlikely he’ll be involved.

Boss David Moyes said on Thursday that forward Felipe Anderson was “getting a bit closer” to a comeback after missing three games with a hamstring issue.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson expects available the same squad as that he did for Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 conquer Newcastle.

Troy Deeney continues to control a knee situation but Pearson said it was not just a significant concern. Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined through injury.

