West Ham fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

West Ham’s first three video games for the Premier League restart will all be broadcast dwell on Sky Sports.

David Moyes’ facet return with a house fixture in opposition to Wolves on Saturday June 20 in entrance of the Sky cameras earlier than they journey to face Tottenham on Tuesday June 23 at 8.15pm, additionally dwell on Sky Sports.

The trio of televised video games is accomplished by the go to of Chelsea at 8.15pm on Wednesday July 1.

Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches can be out there on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of dwell sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season can be out there from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Tottenham vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 1

West Ham v Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

West Ham fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Newcastle vs West Ham

West Ham vs Burnley

Norwich vs West Ham

West Ham vs Watford

Man United vs West Ham

West Ham vs Aston Villa