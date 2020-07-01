West Ham 3 – 2 Chelsea

Andriy Yarmolenko stepped off the bench going to the winner as West Ham shrugged off VAR controversy to beat Chelsea 3-2 and provide their Premier League survival hopes an enormous boost.

The Hammers had controversially been denied an opener when Tomas Soucek’s strike was scrubbed out by VAR but battled right back from Willian’s (42) penalty to lead when Soucek (45+2) and Michail Antonio (51) netted either side of the break.

However, an excellent free-kick from Willian (72) looked to possess shared the points until West Ham broke away and Antonio teed up Yarmolenko to cut past Antonio Rudiger to fire home in the 89th minute.

That goal sealed just the third win of David Moyes’ 2nd tenure at West Ham and lifts them three points above the relegation zone with six games remaining. Chelsea, meanwhile, will soon be frustrated at failing to capitalise on Leicester’s loss to Everton early in the day, when a win in east London could have moved them up to third.

Player Ratings West Ham: Fabianski (5), Fredericks (6), Ogbonna (7), Diop (5), Cresswell (6), Soucek (8), Rice (8), Bowen (8), Fornals (6), Lanzini (6), Antonio (9). Subs: Wilshere (6), Yarmolenko (8), Balbuena (n/a) Chelsea: Kepa (6), Azpilicueta (4), Christensen (5), Rudiger (4), Alonso (6), Barkley (5), Kovacic (5), Kante (5), Willian (8), Abraham (6), Pulisic (9). Subs: Mount (7), Giroud (7), Loftus-Cheek (6) Man of the match: Michail Antonio (West Ham)

How West Ham pulled off a vital win

With only goal huge difference keeping West Ham from the relegation zone at kick-off, they were pushed back in the beginning by Chelsea, with Marcos Alonso and Willian hitting the target.

But Antonio was a threat on the break and should have inked better when he scuffed wide on 13 minutes. Pulisic then blew a great chance of his or her own at another end, curling over from 15 yards out as Chelsea resumed control.

Team news West Ham were without the injured Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini comes in, with Angelo Ogbonna replacing Fabian Balbuena.

Tammy Abraham started in advance for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic replaced Mason Mount.

However, it had been West Ham who thought they’d taken the lead against the run of play on 34 minutes when Soucek finished off a goalmouth scramble – but after three and a half minutes of deliberation, VAR ruled the floored Antonio was offside.

Image:

Soucek’s strike was eliminated for offside against Michail Antonio



PGMOL VAR explainer In the 34th minute of West Ham United v Chelsea, Tomas Soucek’s goal was disallowed following a VAR Review for an offside offence against Michail Antonio. The on-field decision was to award the goal, nevertheless the VAR advised the referee that Antonio was in a offside position and directly in the line of vision of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea rubbed salt in West Ham wounds by winning a penalty at the other end moments later when Pulisic was too slick for Issa Diop and Willian made no mistake from the spot.

Image:

Willian converted from the penalty spot to put Chelsea ahead



But West Ham refused to be denied and from still another corner, Soucek once again got the better of Cesar Azpilicueta at the trunk post and headed the hosts level seconds prior to the half-time whistle with his first goal for the club.

Image:

Tomas Soucek (R) celebrates scoring against Chelsea



West Ham began the second half impressively and within six minutes of the restart completed the comeback when Antonio – who had a good penalty appeal against Rudiger in the build-up – slammed home Jarrod Bowen’s low centre.

But hopes of an essential win were short-lived, so when the standout Pulisic was brought down on the edge of the box Willian whipped a fantastic free-kick in off the post – even though Lukasz Fabianski’s positioning on his side of the wall looked questionable.

Sub Jack Wilshere – making his first appearance since October – played in Antonio for a one-on-one but Kepa Arrizabalaga was out well to manage the danger before Chelsea replacement Olivier Giroud mis-kicked at the vital moment at the other end.

There was no mistake from Yarmolenko though. The ice-cool Ukrainian – who had left Alonso trailing – showed excellent composure in the final moments to twist past Rudiger and fired past Kepa to grab three vital points for his side.

Opta stats

West Ham ended a 20-game losing run when conceding the first goal in Premier League fixtures, with this the very first time they avoided defeat after conceding first in your competition since February 2019 – a 3-1 win over Fulham.

Only opponents West Ham (22) and Aston Villa (19) have dropped more points from leading positions in this season’s Premier League than Chelsea (18).

This was Chelsea’s 10th Premier League defeat of the season; only in 2015-16, when they finished 10th, have they suffered more in one campaign in the Roman Abramovich era (12).

Chelsea’s Willian became the initial player in Premier League history to score in every 12 calendar months in the competition.

What’s next?

Chelsea host Watford on Saturday – from 7.45pm on Sky Sports Premier League – while West Ham travel to Newcastle on Sunday – from 2pm on Sky Sports Premier League.