West Footscray COVID-19 sign chilling echo of Checkpoint Charlie as Melbourne suburb enters lockdown

A sign written in English, Russian, French and German warns travellers they are entering a locked down Melbourne COVID-19 hotspot – in a chilling echo of World War II’s Checkpoint Charlie.

The tongue-in-cheel sign was attached to a telegraph pole at Barkly Street in West Footscray – one of a few suburbs which were issued with stay in the home orders.

‘Warning,’ the sign reads. ‘Checkpoint Barkly. You are leaving the COVID free sector’.

The sign translates the caution in many different languages and is just a spitting image of Checkpoint Charlie – a famous crossing point in the Berlin Wall that divided the Soviet Socialist East and American Capitalist West Germany between 1961 and 1989.

Police officers talk to drivers at an Ascot Vale roadblock (pictured) – one of several suburbs placed in to lockdown

A sign was also written in English, Russian, French and German and it was erected at the checkpoint and warned people crossing into East Germany they certainly were ‘leaving the American sector’.

Victoria was the only real state on Friday to record new coronavirus cases, with 66 new instances of coronavirus compared to 77 the day before.

West Footscray is merely one of dozens of suburbs issued with stay-at-home orders as several COVID-19 hotspots were identified across Melbourne.

Upset residents have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

‘Not thrilled that we need to lockdown again in West Footscray,’ anyone tweeted.

‘Really feel for local restaurants and cafes who’ve been edging toward some sense of normality. 2020, nothing personal but thus far you’ve been somewhat of a dud.’

Another person tweeted: ‘Footscray was spared, WestFootscray wasn’t, and at 11.59pm on Wednesday night a low profile line went up down the centre of the suburban road.’

Victoria was the only state on Friday to record new coronavirus cases, with 66 new instances of coronavirus in comparison to 77 the afternoon before (pictured, police officers at an Ascot Vale roadblock)

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the state was doing the best thing to try, trace and isolate.

He says Victoria’s case numbers are not rising substantially despite the high volume of tests being conducted.

‘The figures are showing some signs of stabilisation but it is too early to ensure,’ that he told reporters in Canberra.

‘We hope they’ve, given the amount of testing and contact tracing under way but we need to followup for a few more days.’

Professor Kidd is concerned individuals are refusing coronavirus tests, with an increase of than 10,000 people in Victoria declining one.

The state’s health minister Jenny Mikakos says some people are refusing tests because they believe the virus is just a conspiracy theory or that it won’t impact them.

A driver is tested for coronavirus at a mobile testing clinic in Melbourne

Drivers queue to be tested for coronavirus at a Melbourne pop-up testing clinic

Senior cabinet minister Simon Birmingham vowed to put partisan politics aside to work with the Victorian Labor government on squashing the condition.

‘We have a predicament in Victoria that’s threatening the economic recovery that is so very important to all of us,’ he told Sky News.

Victoria’s government is under pressure after serious breaches were so-called in hotel quarantine and a coronavirus-infected man left his two-week stint without having to be tested.

NSW recorded no new cases on Friday after eight on Thursday, including a supermarket worker who tested positive after spending two weeks in Melbourne hotel quarantine.

Visitors to the ACT from Melbourne hot spots will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days or return home immediately.

South Australia is maintaining its border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, as health authorities closely monitor the situation in Melbourne.

A police officer ushers a driver in to an Ascot Vale roadblock

A driver is directed into an Ascot Vale roadblock as authorities ramp up coronavirus checks in Melbourne