West Coast Eagles AFL star Brad Sheppard moves on after breaking up with Scherri-Lee Biggs 

West Coast Eagles AFL star Brad Sheppard has moved on to a brand new relationship following his break up with Scherri-Lee Biggs.

The Eagles participant has seemingly discovered love with a brunette after breaking up with the Channel Nine climate presenter in December final yr.

Sheppard hinted that he was in a brand new relationship by tagging his new thriller lady, Ellen Taylor-Hawkins, in a romantic Instagram story over the weekend.

He shared an image of selfmade cupcakes with icing that spelled out the phrases ‘welcome house’.

Ms Taylor-Hawkins appeared to have shocked Sheppard after his return to Perth from the Gold Coast, the place the Eagles beat Adelaide Football Club on Saturday.

A variety of Sheppard’s workforce mates have additionally begun to observe Ms Taylor-Hawkins on Instagram, suggesting that the pair could also be romantically concerned.

Tom Barrass, Francis Watson, Jeremy McGovern and the official West Coast Eagles Instagram web page are all following the brunette.

A variety of romantic pictures that includes Sheppard’s ex-girlfriend nonetheless stay on the AFL star’s Instagram web page.

Sheppard and Biggs dated for 18 months and break up after a seemingly romantic European vacation in the course of the AFL break in October 2019.

Ms Taylor-Hawkins has a modest on-line presence, with a non-public Instagram account and below 1,000 followers, not like many AFL WAGs who boast a big fanbase.

The mysterious brunette grew up in Margaret River and moved to Perth after profitable a spot within the University of Western Australia’s Rural Pathway program.

She achieved a formidable ATAR of 96 and was accepted to review drugs in 2012.

‘I used to be fairly stoked however a bit shocked as a result of I used to be proper on the borderline with my ATAR rating,’ she instructed the Margaret River Mail.

‘Usually the cut-off is 98, so it is a good approach to give nation college students an opportunity and get docs again into rural areas,’ Ms Taylor-Hawkins stated.

At the time the medical scholar stated she wished to work with youngsters or in distant Aboriginal communities.

Sheppard’s new relationship comes after he was recognized as an elite AFL defender.

The Eagles star solely conceded two targets in 5 direct match-ups this season in accordance with Champion Data statistics.

The AFL season has been persevering with after groups from Victoria have been compelled to evacuate Melbourne amid the second wave of coronaviurs instances.

All ten Victorian groups have left Melbourne for no less than 32 days and are residing in interstate quarantine bubbles.