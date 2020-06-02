West Brom hit back at season-ticket holder who called anti-racism message ‘pathetic’ | Football News







West Brom have hit back at a season-ticket holder who branded their assist of an anti-racism message “pathetic”.

The club replied “you won’t be missed” to a Twitter user who requested for his season ticket to be cancelled in response to their assist for the social media initiative ‘#BlackOutTuesday’.

The initiative has seen social media customers submit all-black photos in a unified stand in opposition to racism, with West Brom’s submit together with the message ‘Together Stronger’.

The Twitter consumer replied: “Pathetic. Cancel my season ticket. Cheers”; to which West Brom replied: “You won’t be missed”.

The consumer then mentioned: “How about shops being looted. How about shopkeepers being killed. How about police officers being killed. How about innocent people being killed regardless of colour. How about all lives matter? That’s my point.”

West Brom are amongst a string of soccer golf equipment from throughout the leagues to have pledged assist for the Black Lives Matter motion on Tuesday, as civil dysfunction continued within the USA following the dying of George Floyd.

Nottingham Forest modified their Twitter profile image to an all-black picture whereas Leeds United, whose goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban earlier this 12 months for racially abusing Charlton winger Jonathan Leko – on mortgage from West Brom at the time – additionally tweeted the all-black picture.

A clutch of Premier League squads, together with Chelsea and Liverpool, have had their pictures taken kneeling at their coaching grounds or stadiums in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion.