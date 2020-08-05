‘West Bank annexation may spur EU states to recognize Palestine’ – Middle East Monitor

Luxembourg cautioned Israel that if it satisfies its strategy to annex parts of the West Bank, other European Union nations would recognize Palestine as an independent state, German day-to-day Welt reported Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

“So far, nine out of 27 EU countries have recognized Palestine as a separate state. Most of these EU countries, like Hungary or Poland, took this step while belonging to communist systems before 1989,” stated Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg’s foreign minister.

“But I think that other EU countries, including large states, will agree to recognize Palestine’s own statehood, if Israel soon annexes parts of the West Bank. There are internal considerations in this direction,” he included.

Asselborn prompted the EU to take a merged position on Israel’s West Bank annexation strategy.

He stressed out “diplomatic pressure” is required to obstruct the strategy.

According to a union contract by the brand-new Israeli federal government, the annexation might have begun on July 1. So far absolutely nothing has actually taken place.

EU diplomats think the COVID-19 crisis, argument within Israel’s brand-new union federal government, and some hesitation in Washington represent the hold-up.

The scenario might nevertheless alter once again at any time, EU authorities in …