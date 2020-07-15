Wesley Ira Purkey: Judge halts federal execution, orders further evaluation for competency claims

Wesley Ira Purkey was scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an injunction prohibiting the federal Bureau of Prisons from going forward with Purkey’s scheduled execution. Chutkan noted that Purkey is affected with progressive dementia, schizophrenia and severe mental illness, but did not rule on whether Purkey is competent, and ordered the court to further examine these claims.

Purkey was sentenced to death in January 2004 after that he was convicted in federal court for the interstate kidnapping and killing of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in 1998.

The Justice Department filed an immediate appeal.

Purkey’s attorney, Rebecca Woodman, said he is “a 68-year old, severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”