‘Werner isn’t the same as me’ – Giroud relishing Chelsea competition as he targets the top

The France international believes the competition for playing time will boost the team’s hopes of winning the Premier League next season

Olivier Giroud is confident he can play a role in Chelsea’s bid to win the Premier League title next season despite Timo Werner’s arrival.

The French striker scored eight goals in his 18 appearances – only 12 of which he started – in the English top flight last season as Frank Lampard’s team finished fourth in the table.

The 33-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of next season after he signed an extension in May, but he is expected to find playing time even harder to come by after the club signed Werner from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million ($59m).

But Giroud believes he still has a lot to offer the Stamford Bridge outfit as they look to battle the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League crown, insisting he and Werner have different playing styles.

“I haven’t spoken to Lampard. One thing is certain: the competition [in the squad] will pull us all to the top. A great club should have different options in each position,” he said in an interview with Telefoot.

“We want to be in the race for the title and I’m here. I finished the season well and I proved to the manager that he can count on me.

“Werner is not the same profile as me,…