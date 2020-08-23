‘Werner and Ziyech can be leaders for Chelsea’ – New signings will bring more than just star quality, says Cole

The previous Blues protector is anticipating seeing the German striker and Moroccan winger in action for Frank Lampard’s side next season

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech can be leaders for Chelsea, according to Ashley Cole, who thinks the 2 new signings will bring more than just star quality to the team.

Chelsea reached an arrangement to sign Ziyech from Ajax for ₤ 36 million (EUR40m/$ 47m) in February, and he associated his new group- mates previously this summertime after seeing out the 2019- 20 project at Johan Cruyff ArenA.

The Blues sprinkled the money to land another of Europe’s most in- need skills in June, as Timo Werner finished a ₤ 47.5 million (EUR53m/$ 62m) transfer to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig.

Both males are anticipated to slot directly into Frank Lampard’s line up when their new season starts away at Brighton on September 14, with Chelsea intending to enhance on a 4th- location Premier League surface last term.

Ziyech motivated Ajax to several domestic prizes while likewise making his mark in the Champions League, while Werner’s objectives assisted Leipzig contend for the Bundesliga title and a location at Europe’s leading table.

Cole anticipates 2 new arrivals to have a comparable effect in the Premier League, however has likewise backed them to display their management qualities as Chelsea aim to battle for significant …