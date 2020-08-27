We’re Still Here, Asking For More From the NHL – TheLeafsNation

24 days back, I composed this post about what white fans and members of the media might do to require more from the NHL and its gamers on the topic of Black Lives Matter.

Today, we’re asking the exact same concerns.

After the other day’s historical occasions in the NBA and later on the MLB, hockey fans questioned how the NHL would react. The response was: they would not. Not in any significant method.

Before I go any even more, I prompt you to read this open letter to the NHL byMatthew Henriques And then check out this great post from Omar over at Pension Plan Puppets.

As white fans, we aren’t the conveners here. We aren’t the leaders, or the ones beginning the discussion. But we are the ones who need to bring it. Who need to carry the problem, and do the heavy lifting. Yes, still. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. Our benefit requires it.

In my post a couple of weeks ago I motivated fans to put pressure on the media to ask the crucial concerns of white hockey gamers and coaches. We did, and it worked. The media are asking. But the responses are frustrating.