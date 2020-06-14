‘We’re prisoners in our own homes’: Residents trapped in combustible cladding-wrapped tower blocks say lockdown has exacerbated their fears

Several months after seeing the smoke rise from the Grenfell Tower fire from her window, Mariam Ali-Puttergill discovered that her own home was wrapped in the same flammable cladding.

Now three years on from Grenfell, the 37-year-old teacher’s block is still covered in the dangerous material as she spends all day inside during lockdown with her four-month old baby.

“It’s terrifying,” she says. “I can see the cladding from every window in the building, and being stuck inside means it’s impossible not to think about it all the time.”





Mariam is not alone. More than 500,000 leaseholders are estimated to be living in towers wrapped in combustible cladding in the UK.

These leaseholders find it impossible to sell their homes, with potential buyers unable to secure mortgages, and so they are left to pay soaring amounts in repayments, and for insurance and interim fire safety measures.

1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police 2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes 3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom 4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police 5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police 6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police 7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA 8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 9/51 ‘Theresa May Stay Away’ message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX 10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty 11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images 12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP 13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images 14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA 15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images 16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP 17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP 18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement’s Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA 19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement’s Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images 20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA 21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls 22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images 23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images 24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire 25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX 27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images 28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire 29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire 30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images 31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA 32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA 33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA 34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images 35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement’s Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images 36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement’s Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images 37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images 38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett 39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett 40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images 42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty 43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall 44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett 46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP 47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett 48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA 49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire 50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire 51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

They also face bills of tens of thousands of pounds to remove the cladding, and the uncertainty of knowing whether or not this will be covered by government funds.

Lockdown has only added to this feeling of being trapped, residents say, as people fear spending nearly all day in doors will increase the likelihood of a domestic accident sparking a fire amid further delays to remediation work.

“I had anxiety about living here before I was pregnant and now it’s magnified further,” Mariam says. “If there was a fire I would have to run down seven flights of stairs with my baby in my arms.”

“It would have been nice if those first few months with my daughter were not consumed with all this worry and frustration.”

Mariam’s block in Paddington, west London, is covered in aluminium composite material (ACM) – the same type of cladding that helped the fire spread at Grenfell.

Years after the unsafe cladding and other fire safety defects were discovered in the building, remedial work was due to start in May. However, Mariam says work at Paddington Walk has now been further delayed due to lockdown and while the managing agent waits to see if it can access another set of government funding.

Rendall & Rittner, the buildings managing agent, shared the latest letter that had been sent to residents of Paddington Walk with The Independent. It stated that the agent’s application for government funding to cover the cost of removing ACM cladding from the building had been accepted.

However, it added that the agent is “awaiting clarification of how the two funds [the ACM Cladding Fund and the Building Safety Fund] are intended to operate so that all of the works at Paddington Walk can be completed as soon as possible.”

Mariam says resident are “still caught in limbo”. “Home is the place you’re meant to feel safe, where you can let your guard down,” she says. “But it’s been the complete opposite.”

Ritu Saha, who also discovered her flat was covered in flammable cladding just months after Grenfell, says that the financial strain of lockdown has further exacerbated the stress of living in these unsafe buildings.

You feel like you’ve lost control over your life Rita Saha, co-founder of UK Cladding Action Group



The 44-year-old university administrator and co-founder of the UK Cladding Action Group says 24-hour fire safety patrols and other measures are costing her and other leaseholders in her block up to £840 each per month.

“It’s a great strain at anytime,” she says. ”But during lockdown we’re struggling more than ever to afford these costs.”

‘We are pretty much trapped – physically, financially and mentally. You feel like you’ve lost control over your life.”

Saha discovered that her block of flats in Bromley, south London, was wrapped with ACM cladding, as well as HPL (high pressure laminate) cladding. The resident management company of Northpoint has been awarded a limited amount of funding to remove the ACM cladding, but there is no guarantee it will be awarded funding to address the other fire safety defects which could cost up to £75,000 for each flat.

“It’s like writing a blank cheque,” she says. “We do not know when the interim payments will stop and when the cladding will be removed.”

Like Saha, Abi Tubis is also feeling the financial strain of having to pay hundreds of pounds (a month) for fire wardens after being furloughed during lockdown.

“Now I’ve lost some of my salary, my anxiety over having to pay £100 for the waking watch each month has increased even further,” she says.

“It feels like we’re prisoners in our own home, we’re trapped all day in a combustible building.”

After discovering that her home was wrapped in dangerous HPL cladding, the 29-year-old account manager founded Leeds Cladding Scandal to join forces with other people facing fire safety issues.

St George’s building, where Tubis lives, is one of of 13 blocks in Leeds the fire service deems unsafe. Residents in her block alone face a bill of approximately £2m to remove the cladding, with no guarantee they will be granted government funds.

The Church of England Diocese of Leeds, the freeholder of the building, said responsibility for the building was with the head leaseholder.

“It’s just overwhelming that legally, all the responsibility is being passed down to the little people, and the government is not doing nearly enough to help us,” Tubis says.

“My husband and I wanted to move out and start a family, but we can’t even think about that anymore,” she adds. “My flat is currently worth zero.”

We’re trapped all day in a combustible building Abi Tubis, founder of Leeds Cladding Scandal



The uncertainty of not knowing whether they will receive government funding to pay for cladding removal is a predicament faced by many leaseholders.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new £1bn fund to support the removal of all “all unsafe combustible cladding” from highrise buildings during his Budget in March. It came after the government announced a £200m fund to pay for the removal of dangerous ACM cladding from private residential blocks in 2019.

But three years on from Grenfell, there are still 262 private and social residential blocks wrapped in similar ACM cladding systems. It is estimated that a further 1,700 buildings have some other form of dangerous cladding that needs replacing.

The government predicts that its £1bn building safety fund will cover only a third of the buildings in the country that need work, while those that have already committed funds will be barred

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We are bringing forward the biggest changes to building safety in a generation and have been clear building owners, who are responsible for building safety, must take action as soon as possible to address concerns – backed by £1.6bn in government funding to remove unsafe cladding.

“We do not expect government funding to be the only means of remediating unsafe cladding and where leaseholders have already committed to paying, there may be recourse through building owners through warranty or insurance claims.”

While leaseholders are trapped in this state of limbo over whether they will receive government grants, many face increasing costs for interim fire-safety measures.

Campaigners say this continued uncertainty is taking its toll on the mental health of a majority of affected leaseholders.

A survey carried out by the UK Cladding Action Group of 550 leaseholders found that 14.5 per cent have even had suicidal thoughts, and 8 per cent have felt compelled to self-harm.

“The government refuses to fix the crisis in one go and are only making piecemeal reforms. It’s simply not enough,” Mariam says. “There is a complete lack of justice and accountability.”

“Over time you start to think, what is my life worth to any of these people – it feels like you’re shouting into the abyss.”