We’re living in a perfect storm for extremist recruitment. Here’s what we can do to stop it (Opinion)

And with children having more time to spend online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there comes an increased risk of exposure to bad actors and extremist ideas.

Under ordinary circumstances, youth are already a vulnerable population for radicalization. Adolescents are prone to risk-taking and are in the throes of identity exploration, looking for answers to questions about who they are and who they want to be. They can be attracted to the sense of rebellion extremist groups offer as well as promises of belonging and purpose.

But children and teens may be at an even greater risk for radicalization during the pandemic, as they may experience higher rates of anxiety, depression and isolation. To make matters worse, many kids have lost the networks of peers and adults — like teachers, employers and coaches — who might normally notice red flags in behavior.

Parents and caregivers are now the primary adults who can recognize warning signs and intervene at early stages of radicalization — and there are several action steps they can take, even during a time when they are understandably overwhelmed with new caregiving challenges.

Being aware of the risk is one place to start. Even before the pandemic, research from the Anti-Defamation League found that nearly a quarter of players were “exposed to discussions about white supremacist ideology” while gaming online. Gaining a solid understanding of how your kids spend time online is key, especially if it includes encrypted platforms, anonymizing apps or toxic online communities. (A list of sites, platforms and apps to look out for, along with a resource list for parents and caregivers, is available in this guide that my research lab helped create .)

Parents and caregivers can be alert to key warning signs by listening to what children say. Kids who mention conspiracy theories or talk about “fragile” snowflakes not being able to take an anti-Semitic or racist joke have likely been exposed to extremist content, for example. But because responding with ridicule or punishment can drive youth further online, parents need strategies that go beyond shaming.

Preventing radicalization is not only about recognizing risk. Parents and caregivers can work to build resilience to extremist narratives by modeling kindness, empathy, and finding ways to give children a sense of control over their lives. Strengthening a child’s sense of positive identity can reduce vulnerabilities to extremist promises of belonging and purpose.

Fostering deep engagement with a wide range of ideas and people is also important. Research shows that the more time people spend in like-minded groups the more likely they are to move toward extremes.

None of this will work if White families stay silent about the legacy of structural racism in this country. Simply telling children that “ we are all equal ” when their Black and brown peers clearly have unequal experiences makes it harder for White children to recognize and challenge White supremacy. Open and ongoing conversations with White children about race and racism are critical.

This isn’t the first time we have faced increased risk of radicalization. After Barack Obama’s election as the first African American US president, there was a surge in the numbers of active hate groups and militias.

But 2020 is unique in important ways. The vast and evolving ecosystem of toxic online spaces, combined with potentially unprecedented amounts of time online and increasing anxiety and isolation for some, have created a perfect storm for extremist recruitment. It’s on all of us to stop it.