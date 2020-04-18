‘We’re going to find out’: Trump on origins of coronavirus in Chinese lab   – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump stated Friday the federal authorities is investigating whether or not the novel coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab and pledged the US authorities will find out how the lethal pandemic was unleashed from China.

Asked concerning the accuracy of information tales — reported first at Fox News — that COVID-19 doubtless began spreading first from a Wuhan lab and never from a Chinese moist market, Trump signaled the U.S. is taking the matter severely.

“We’re looking at it. A lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense,” Trump instructed reporters Friday on the White House, in accordance to Fox News.

“… There is a lot of investigation going on and we’re going to find out,” Trump stated of the origin of COVD-19.

Trump stated the worldwide pandemic might have been prevented had China taken motion in the early days.

“All I can say is wherever it came from — it came from China, in whatever form — 184 countries are suffering because of it. And it’s too bad, isn’t it? It could have been solved very easily when it was just starting.”