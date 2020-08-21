We’re Going To Defund Cities That Defund Police

Texas guv Greg Abbott is pressing forward with a strategy to freeze tax earnings for cities that choose to defund their police departments.

In a look with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Abbott knocked violence happening in Democrat- managed cities throughout the country and indicated Austin, Texas in specific.

“Austin, Texas, has defunded law enforcement [and] police … despite the fact that over the first six months of this year, the city ranked number one in the United States for the highest percentage increase in murders was Austin, Texas,” he described.

Austin ended up being the very first significant Texas city to cut its police department’s spending plan recently, with the city board all authorizing a $150 million spending plan cut.

This comes in the middle of a report in early August suggesting a sharp 64 percent boost in murders in Austin throughout the pandemic, the greatest increase in the country.

Watch the current video at foxnews.com



RELATED: Abolishing Police and Prisons Goes Mainstream at the DNC

Back the Blue

Abbott reacted to the spending plan cuts by discussing the lunacy in believing diminished funds will lead to much better polices.

“If we have police cruelty, we do not require less police, we require less police cruelty, therefore we require to act, whether it be as a Legislature or in police departments …