We’re Going After Trump’s Tax Returns Even If He Loses

Representative Maxine Waters said she and other Democrats will “absolutely” go after President Donald Trump’s tax returns even though he loses in November.

Supreme Court Passed The Issue Down To Lower Courts

President Trump has had his tax returns called into question in recent years, after deciding never to release them in the past.

The Supreme Court recently refused to rule on whether congressional committees might have access to the President’s taxation statements, shoving the matter back down to the lower courts. However, they did decide in another ruling for a passing fancy day that presidents aren’t immune to investigation while they hold office, ruling in favor of a New York prosecutor’s demand to see his tax records.

In any case, there would certainly be no decision in less court until at least following the next election in November, meaning that President Trump is safe, for the time being, in terms of facing scrutiny on those records. However, it has not stopped Maxine Waters from pressing ahead with demanding Congress sees those records.

Waters: “We’re Committed To Our Mission”

In an interview with NPR’s Alisha Chang, Rep Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said that Congressional Democrats will continue steadily to demand President Trump’s taxation statements, even if that he does not win his re-election attempt against Joe Biden this year.

“We’re committed to our mission,” Waters said. “We have the oversight responsibility as the Financial Services Committee in Congress, and we will not walk away from this. We will continue to do our work.”

“As I have said, we believe that there are issues involved, you know, related to money laundering… and some other kinds of things that certainly this president would have to answer to whether or not he’s still the president or not,” Waters continued.

Simply A Political Prosecution!

The President has decried this entire saga as a “political prosecution,” and I would greatly agree with him.

The Supreme Court sends case back once again to Lower Court, arguments to keep. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to the Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

The Democrats are pushing so hard because of this, not due to any evidence, but simply because they hate the President! It’s as simple as that.