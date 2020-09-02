‘We’re getting paid to produce Bitcoins’ reveals Texas BTC miner

Texas crypto miner operator Layer1 Technologies has actually been able to offer back its power supply for 8X the cost.

According to aSept 1 Bloomberg report, Layer1 reported almost 700% benefit from offering excess electrical energy from its ‘Bitcoin Batteries’ – massive energy storage systems utilized on the company’s crypto farms inTexas

When the power need for a/c is greatest in Texas– where it’s routinely above 37 degrees Celsius (100 in Fahrenheit) in the summertime– Layer1 decreases or stops crypto mining as required to send out any unused power back onto the grid throughout the day. The excess heat combined with little-to- no power from wind farms on particular days hasallowed Layer1 to gain up to 700% in revenues, by benefiting from power rates in the location going beyond $200 per megawatt-hour.

“We’re getting paid to produce Bitcoins,” stated Layer1 co-founder and CEO Alexander Liegl.

Uniquely placed in west Texas, where wind farms provide more than 15% power to the whole state– the greatest percentage in the nation– Bitcoin (BTC) miners like Layer1 have a feasible alternative company as power plants.

It’s all part of the strategy: Liegl mentioned previously this year that Layer1 would be concentrating on offering electrical energy throughout the summer season instead of crypto mining. The mining rigs are not cooled by air, however rather suspended in a non-conductive liquid.

Layer1’s venture into crypto mining belongs to its overarching strategy to return 30% of Bitcoin’s overall hashrate power back to the U.S. by 2022. Liegl states the business will quickly set up 50 containers near Midland, efficient in producing 100 megawatts of electrical energy and mining 27 BTC every day, or more than $320,000 worth at the time of composing.