‘We’re dying here,’ Florida newspaper says in pleading with governor to issue a statewide mask mandate

“Help us all out. Far better that you require people to wear masks in public than to continue fostering conditions that will force another shutdown,” the editorial stated.
“Your refusal to impose a mask order — a requirement now in effect in 32 other states — is out-of-touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including 60 percent of Republicans. If that’s not a mandate, what is?”
The governor stated that some regional constables have actually stated they would not impose such a law and there become part of the state where a mandate would not make good sense. Businesses likewise have the right to ask clients to wear masks, he stated
“Your daily upbeat message is hopelessly at odds with what Floridians are going through,” the editorial stated. “You make it sound like everything is headed in the right direction. But it’s not.”
Florida is 2nd in overall cases just to California and ahead of New York, which was when thought about the center of the pandemic in the United States.