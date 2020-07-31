‘We’re dying here,’ Florida newspaper says in pleading with governor to issue a statewide mask mandate

“Help us all out. Far better that you require people to wear masks in public than to continue fostering conditions that will force another shutdown,” the editorial stated.

“Your refusal to impose a mask order — a requirement now in effect in 32 other states — is out-of-touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including 60 percent of Republicans. If that’s not a mandate, what is?”

DeSantis encourages people to wear masks however is leaving it up to city governments to issue mask requireds, stating a state mandate punishable by law might backfire.

The governor stated that some regional constables have actually stated they would not impose such a law and there become part of the state where a mandate would not make good sense. Businesses likewise have the right to ask clients to wear masks, he stated

Florida set a new record for the variety of deaths in a day for the 4th day in a row. The 257 deaths reported on Friday is the greatest the state has actually reported given that the pandemic started, according to information from the Florida Department of Health.

“Your daily upbeat message is hopelessly at odds with what Floridians are going through,” the editorial stated. “You make it sound like everything is headed in the right direction. But it’s not.”

A study has shown that wearing a face covering or mask is the most efficient method to restrict the individual-to- individual spread of coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that everybody needs to use them when around other individuals in public.
Florida reported 9,007 brand-new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday, which brings the overall to a minimum of 470,300, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Florida is 2nd in overall cases just to California and ahead of New York, which was when thought about the center of the pandemic in the United States.

CNN’s Tina Burnside and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

