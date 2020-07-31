‘We’re dying here,’ Florida newspaper says in pleading with governor to issue a statewide mask mandate

“Help us all out. Far better that you require people to wear masks in public than to continue fostering conditions that will force another shutdown,” the editorial stated.

“Your refusal to impose a mask order — a requirement now in effect in 32 other states — is out-of-touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including 60 percent of Republicans. If that’s not a mandate, what is?”

DeSantis encourages people to wear masks however is leaving it up to city governments to issue mask requireds, stating a state mandate punishable by law might backfire.