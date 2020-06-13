Werder Bremen thrash Paderborn in Bundesliga relegation battle – European round-up | Football News





Davy Klaassen celebrates after scoring for Werder Bremen during their vital 5-1 win

Werder Bremen gave themselves an opportunity of survival with a 5-1 thrashing of relegation rivals Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Davy Klaassen bagged a first-half brace while Yuya Osako also struck before half-time, and Maximilian Eggestein put Bremen further ahead. Abdelhamid Sabiri pulled one back but Niclas Fullkrug sealed the rout.

Werder Bremen move just behind Dusseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, on goal difference with 28 points, while Paderborn remain bottom with 20 points.

Elsewhere, substitute Erling Haaland scored in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time for you to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Erling Haaland celebrates his last-gasp winner against Dussledorf

It meant Bayern Munich could not win the Bundesliga this week-end, but they did earn a late 2-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late strike, taking them to within one victory of the title.

Hertha Berlin were to rue Dedryck Boyata’s sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt originated in behind to win 4-1.

Boyata was sent off for bringing down Bad Dost right before the line. The defender was initially shown his 2nd yellow card and Frankfurt awarded a penalty, however the decision was changed to a straight red and a free kick after a VAR consultation.

Paderborn eight points adrift from the relegation play-off places in the Bundesliga

Frankfurt’s 2nd goal in the 62nd minute was arguably the aim of the round. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada dribbled past three Hertha defenders and cut the ball back for Andre Silva to score with the rear of his heel.

Perhaps inspired, Danny da Costa eluded four Hertha defenders before setting up Evan Ndicka for Frankfurt’s third in the 69th minute before Silva wrapped it up late on.

Freiburg also came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2 while Union Berlin also boosted their survival hopes by beating Cologne 2-1.

La Liga: Barcelona, Espanyol win

Bernardo celebrates his goal for Espanyol

Espanyol defender Bernardo Espinosa and forward Wu Lei scored either side of the break handy the relegation-threatened side a 2-0 home win over Alaves, who had goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco sent off in early stages.

Espinosa gave Espanyol the lead in the ultimate seconds of the first half, heading Adri Embarba’s cross past substitute ‘keeper Roberto Jimenez before Wu doubled the lead two minutes into the 2nd period having beaten the offside trap.

Alaves were paid off to 10 men in the 19th minute when their starting Spanish keeper Pacheco was shown a straight red card after he misread a long pass and handled the ball just away from penalty area.

Victory in their first match on the league’s resumption took bottom team Espanyol to 23 points from 28 games, three points from safety.

Barcelona also returned under way with a victory as Lionel Messi scored his 20th league goal of the season to extended their the club’s lead towards the top of La Liga to five points following a 4-0 victory over Mallorca.

Arturo Vidal scored inside two minutes

Real Valladolid were 2-1 victors over strugglers Leganes because of goals from Enes Unal and Ruben Alcarez, with Oscar scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

The home side got off to a nightmare start when a catastrophic mix-up between defender Chidozie Awaziem and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar allowed Unal to pass the ball in to an empty net in the next minute.

Valladolid looked in get a handle on for most of the game and doubled their lead when Alcaraz lashed high in to the net in the 54th minute, even though Leganes pulled a goal straight back in the 84th with a penalty from Oscar.

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros scored a late winner to provide his side a 1-0 away victory at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in an otherwise lacklustre contest.

Both teams struggled hitting top gear following the long break because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Trigueros’ 91st-minute strike sealed all three points.

Villarreal climbed to eighth place with 41 points from 28 matches while Celta have 26 points and are in danger of slipping into the bottom three.