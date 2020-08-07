Wentworth Fire: Rose Ladies Series Grand Final abandoned due to blaze | Golf News

“With almost one mile of heathland still smoking this evening bordering the golf course, it is simply not safe for The Wentworth Club to reopen.”
The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final has actually been cancelled after a fire at Wentworth led to play being suspended on Friday.
It was hoped the competition might resume on Saturday however, with the fire continuing late into Friday night, it was chosen that would be difficult.
As of late Friday night, 30 fire teams were on-site attempting to handle the blaze, which started on Chobham Common and spread to the close-by golf course.