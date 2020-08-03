Wenger names his Champions League favourites as he cites decline in competition

The previous Arsenal supervisor thinks 2 clubs that have actually never ever won the competition are more than likely to come out on top

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain need to be thought about the 2 favourites for this year’s Champions League, according to Arsene Wenger.

European football’s premier knockout competition resumes today 5 months after it was stopped at the last 16 phase since of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still 4 last-16 2nd leg ties to be finished, consisting of Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on Friday, prior to the action then relocates to Lisbon for an eight-team knockout competition, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals occurring over one leg ahead of the last on Sunday August 23.

City hold a 2-1 lead over Los Blancos after the very first leg at Santiago Bernabeu back inFebruary PSG on the other hand have actually currently protected their location in the last 8 as they handled to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate prior to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Thomas Tuchel’s side handle surprise plan Atalanta at Benfica’s Estadio Da Luz on Wednesday August 12, with the winners dealing with RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the last 4.

The French champions, like Manchester City, have actually never ever won the Champions League, with the owners of both clubs desperate to protect the …