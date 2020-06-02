WendysIsOver Trends Nationwide After It’s Discovered Franchise CEO Is A HUGE Trump Supporter!

Late final month, restaurant enterprise leaders met with Donald Trump about steps the meals service trade wanted to take with a purpose to bounce again from the devastating and long-lasting coronavirus pandemic.

Among those that met with Trump personally on the subject, in accordance with Business Insider, was James Bodenstedt, the CEO of an organization known as Muy Co., which operates a whole bunch of franchises of Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut all around the nation.

At the time, Trump critics rolled their eyes on the enterprise roundtable — simply one other backroom “cronyism” state of affairs with the President’s wealthy, previous white buddies there to assist make him look good, in accordance with organizations like Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. But now, the extra we study Bodenstedt himself within the midst of nationwide protests in opposition to police brutality, the extra we sadly have to come back to phrases along with his problematic political dealings.

According to that very same Business Insider piece, Bodenstedt has personally given greater than $440,000 to Trump’s re-election marketing campaign, together with $200,000 in March alone! That’s proper — IN THE MIDST of his mishandling of the coronavirus disaster!

And now, with social justice and political activism on the forefront of so many individuals’s minds within the midst of nationwide unrest, meaning BAD NEWS for Wendy’s, and Bodenstedt’s different companies!

#WendysIsOver trended for a lot of the night time on Monday and on into Tuesday morning, with social media customers offended about how one of many greatest and most profitable franchisees of the meals chain can be supporting Trump so feverishly. Many of the reactions have been downright hilarious, although, offering some much-needed levity throughout what’s in any other case been a really emotional, upsetting, anxiety-inducing time for thus many individuals throughout the United States and around the globe.

Here are a number of the finest, funniest, and wackiest reactions to the burger joint’s obvious on-line demise (beneath)… Starting with this individual, who made an sincere mistake:

#WendysIsOver my dumbass thought this hashtag was about Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/y8Cex7rHfW — Abdullah (@abstrux) June 2, 2020

LOLz!!

Or this one:

Wendy’s ought to have been canceled for his or her unhappy excuse of fries way back. #WendysIsOver pic.twitter.com/jUIqgjsDas — BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@goop_labs) June 2, 2020

Wait, we thought their fries weren’t that dangerous?! That half is information to us!!!

Still, this realization that every one of that 4 for $four cash has been going to Trump positive makes us ALL really feel some form of approach:

So y’all been giving my four for $four cash to Trump all this time…rattling, y’all received me by some onerous occasions however I suppose I gotta make the onerous resolution and break up with y’all. #WendysIsOver pic.twitter.com/RbjZkRYrjE — It’s Her (@GeminiGyrl83) June 2, 2020

Sadly… amen to THAT!

One offended consumer identified the tug-of-war between liking quick meals and making a political assertion about one thing you imagine in, writing:

“Kind of sad about breaking up with Wendy’s cause I really liked their curly French Fries and Baked potatoes but donating money to *45 is like punching me in the gut. Good bye Wendy’s, it was fun while it lasted. #WendysIsOver”

Thoughtful, well-measured, properly mentioned!!

And one other added extra:

“I stuck with you for 43 years, during changes in fries & pickles & patties & all the rest, but giving money to help reelect the orange piece of s**t in the White House? Stick your burgers up his a**.”

Wow!!

Now, it’s value repeating once more as a result of some #WendysIsOver customers are unclear on this half, however Bodenstedt is the CEO of an organization that owns franchises of the quick meals large (and others, together with Pizza Hut and Taco Bell shops). He is NOT the CEO of Wendy’s itself; the quick meals chain was based a long time in the past by Dave Thomas (keep in mind these previous commercials?) and its present chief exec is a person named Todd Penegor.

A small distinction there, however an vital one.

Anyways, what do y’all take into consideration #WendysIsOver, y’all?! Will boycotting companies like this transformation the political environment??

Sound OFF on this along with your feedback down (beneath)…