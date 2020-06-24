Wendy’s arson suspect Natalie White arrested in Atlanta for fire that broke out during Rayshard Brooks protests

White’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said his client didn’t start the June 13 fire.

When asked by CNN whether his client knew Rayshard Brooks, Findling said, “Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship.”

Findling said that he wanted to keep carefully the focus on what he called the “tragic and unnecessary death of Rayshard Brooks,” whose funeral was held Tuesday.

Previously, CNN reported investigators were considering whether Brooks and White knew one another.

In body camera video released by police, Brooks may be heard telling the officers who questioned him that Natalie White was his girlfriend.

Protests raged after video posted online

Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta officer in the Wendy’s parking lot the night time of June 12.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, he scuffled with officers, grabbed certainly one of their Tasers and was fatally shot as that he ran across the parking lot.

Bystander video of the shooting was posted online and sparked protests in the streets round the restaurant.

On the night time of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire while crowds of protesters watched.

Tuesday, video showed vehicles in the funeral procession for Brooks creating a circle through the parking lot of the burned-out restaurant.

Lawyer hopes for no bond for client

The US Marshals/Fulton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit arrested White, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. Details of the arrest were not straight away available.

A warrant for her arrest was issued a couple of days ago. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted then that White “has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th.”

Findling said he hoped she’d be released on her behalf own recognizance after a court hearing Wednesday.

He said as a result of concerns over Covid-19, age and criminal record of his client and the fact that one of the officers in the case was presented with a signature bond a week ago, his client should be afforded the same.

The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, who has since been fired, faces felony murder as well as other charges. He is being held in jail.

Devin Brosnan, another officer at the scene of the shooting, was charged with aggravated assault and released on his own recognizance.