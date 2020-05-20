Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus From Her Show Due To Health Concerns!

Wendy Williams requires a break!

According to records, the daytime queen is requiring time off from her preferred talk show because of health worries entailing her Graves’ illness. A representative for The Wendy Williams Show informed People that “Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue.”

The associate included:

“In assessment with her medical professional and also as a preventive procedure, she will certainly be spending some time off as she remains to get therapy. We anticipate inviting Wendy back quickly and also proceeding the [email protected] programs.”

Like most various other talk show hosts, the 55- year-old has actually been holding episodes of her show from the convenience of her very own residence in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s vague when Wendy will certainly return.

This isn’t the very first time the mother-of-one has actually taken some time off because of her health. Williams initial took a hiatus in February 2018 and also went back to her show thatMarch The television character additionally took a prolonged six-week sabbatical in January 2019 after fracturing her shoulder.

Rest up, gurl!