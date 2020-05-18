Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus Due To Health Concerns Surrounding Graves’ Disease (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Wendy Williams is taking a hiatus from her daytime speak present, resulting from signs of fatigue surrounding Graves’ illness, Variety has discovered completely.

“The Wendy Williams Show,” which has been filming distant episodes from Williams’ New York City dwelling through the coronavirus pandemic, can be on hiatus via at the least this week. A return date has not been set, presently.

Repeats of “The Wendy Williams Show” will air, whereas the present is on hiatus.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for the present says in a press release to Variety. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘[email protected]’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Williams first introduced to her viewers that she was identified with Graves’ illness in early 2018. Graves’ illness is a situation that causes the immune system to assault the thyroid.

This isn’t the primary time Williams has taken a hiatus from her hit syndicated present. In Feb. 2018, Williams took a three-week break from the show, when she introduced her analysis, along with hyperthyroidism. The host additionally took an prolonged six-week depart of absence in Jan. 2019, resulting from well being problems after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she mentioned she sustained the yr earlier than. In Mar. 2019, Williams revealed via an emotional monologue throughout a dwell broadcast that she had been living in a sober house.

News of Williams’ hiatus comes because the present has hit a stride in its “[email protected]” distant episodes, discovering a brand new fan of none apart from comic and fellow speak present host John Oliver, who praised Williams’ candid demeanor on his HBO present.

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations through the 2021-2022 season, which can carry the syndicated talker via 13 seasons.

